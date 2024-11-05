Who Will Win the 2024 Presidential Election?
RIVERBEND - Voters around the Riverbend are turning out in record numbers to vote in the 2024 election.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Though who’s on the ballot in Madison County differs from who’s on the ballot in Jersey County, every ballot in the U.S. will ask voters to vote in the presidential election. There are three options for president and vice president.
Republican Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance are running against Democrat Kamala Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vice presidential candidate Nicole Shannahan are also on the ballot, though Kennedy has suspended his campaign. You also have the option to write in a candidate.
We’re asking our RiverBender.com readers to let us know: Who do you think will win the U.S. presidential election today? Vote in our poll below.
How do you think the 2024 presidential election will turn out?
More like this: