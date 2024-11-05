RIVERBEND - Voters around the Riverbend are turning out in record numbers to vote in the 2024 election.

Though who’s on the ballot in Madison County differs from who’s on the ballot in Jersey County, every ballot in the U.S. will ask voters to vote in the presidential election. There are three options for president and vice president.

Republican Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance are running against Democrat Kamala Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vice presidential candidate Nicole Shannahan are also on the ballot, though Kennedy has suspended his campaign. You also have the option to write in a candidate.

We’re asking our RiverBender.com readers to let us know: Who do you think will win the U.S. presidential election today? Vote in our poll below.

How do you think the 2024 presidential election will turn out? Kamala Harris will win Donald Trump will win Too close to call I’m not sure

