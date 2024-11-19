ALTON - As the Consolidated Election approaches, the race is heating up between candidates in the City of Alton.

Though the election isn’t until April 1, 2025, candidates had to file their petitions by Nov. 18, 2024, to be included on the ballot for Election Day. There are several contested races, including a three-way mayoral race and competition for the City Clerk position and several aldermen seats.

Incumbent David Goins is running for reelection against former mayor Brant Walker and current Ward Three Alderman Ray Strebel. Goins was elected to the mayoral position in 2021. Walker previously served as mayor from 2013 until Goins’s election. Strebel has been the Ward Three alderman since 2021.

The City Clerk position also sees some competition, as incumbent Cheryl Ingle has been challenged by current Deputy City Clerk Lauren Wilson.

Following current Treasurer Cameo C. Holland’s decision not to seek reelection, Elizabeth “Betsy” Allen is running unopposed for the treasurer position. Allen chose not to seek reelection for the First Ward alderman position, which she has held since 2021. Instead, Chris Bohn is running unopposed for this position.

Ward Two sees a contested race. Incumbent Caroline MacAfee has been challenged by Martha Pfister and Tiana Gipson.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Ward Three, with no incumbent defending the position, Michael Velloff will face off against Robert Harris.

Alderwoman Rosetta Brown will face challenger Rodney Smith in the race for the Fourth Ward.

Current Fifth Ward Alderman John Meehan has been challenged by Christopher Bell.

In Ward Six, incumbent Stephanie Elliott will face Kirstan Gray.

Ward Seven Alderman David Gan chose not to run for reelection. Patricia Ford will run unopposed for the Ward Seven seat.

Mary Bohart is running unopposed for Township Supervisor, and Sheryl Beilsmith is currently unopposed for the Township Assessor role.

More information about the Consolidated Election will be available as we approach April 1, 2025.

More like this: