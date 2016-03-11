The Jersey County Business Association, Small Business Committee recently named Whitworth Horn Goetten the JCBA Business of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter.

Whitworth Horn Goetten is an independent full service agency. Jim Challans, an agent with WHG since 2000 says, “We have several different carriers for all major lines of insurance. We offer home, auto, life, health, commercial, and crop insurance.”

Whitworth Horn Goetten serves the Illinois communities of Jerseyville, Carrollton, Carlinville, Roodhouse, Brighton, Grafton, White Hall, Jacksonville, Greenfield, Dow and Eldred.

In business since 1974, Whitworth Horn Goetten had recently undergone a large building renovation. “We are very pleased with renovations to our building. We are excited to be a part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Jerseyville.” Jim Challans says.

Photographs attached show the before photos, active construction shots and after photos showing the rejuvenated look of Whitworth Horn Goetten as seen from State Street in Jerseyville.

The JCBA would like to congratulate Whitworth Horn & Goetten for this significant recognition. Please visit them online at http://www.whgins.com/index.cfm?page=4722 or by calling 498.5508 in Jerseyville.

