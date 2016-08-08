ALTON - The Alton High School National Honor Society is one of the school's many organizations that always gives back and invests in the community.

The group will kick off the school year with a event for the younger students of the district with "Kamp Kool Down" at Alton High School. The camp will occur beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and is aimed at students in kindergarten through the fifth-grade.

Activities will include: arts and crafts, outdoor games and activities, lunch, music demonstrations, sidewalk chalk and water games. Closing out the summer vacation on a positive note is a great way to get students prepared for the upcoming school year.

“We are trying to give kids an opportunity to do something and get out of the house before school starts,” Marissa Whiteside, the AHS National Honors Society president, said. “Every year our group changes and we seem to be more community oriented as the years go by.”

Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible to join NHS, Whiteside said.

“I want to make the community better,” Whiteside said, working with her peers through several different events and fundraisers throughout the year.

The Alton High School Marching 100 will provide some music demonstrations during the camp.

Whiteside said her ultimate goal is to do missionary work and this fits right into that type of situation.

“I want to help people,” she said. “I especially want to help people less fortunate.”

For more information on Kamp Kool Down, contact Whiteside at marissa9079@gmail.com.

