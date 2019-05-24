SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s legislation streamlining the process for U.S. military veterans getting a driver’s license or ID card (DL/ID) with the word “VETERAN” displayed on the card has been sent to the governor. HB 3216 allows veterans who have received an Honorable or General under Honorable Conditions discharge to obtain the veteran’s designation on their DL/ID by bringing their DD214 or other acceptable discharge document directly to a Secretary of State Driver Services facility.

Under this legislation, the veteran is no longer required to visit the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) before coming to the Secretary of State. To ensure only eligible veterans are receiving this designation, the Secretary of State’s office will contact IDVA officials to confirm an applicant is a veteran. If IDVA officials cannot confirm the applicant is a veteran, the Secretary of State may cancel the applicant’s DL/ID.

“While more than 100,000 veterans have obtained a DL/ID with the veteran’s designation, we are now streamlining the service for the convenience of our military heroes,” said White. “I had the honor of serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division and as a member of the Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve. There is no greater honor than serving your country, and our veterans can proudly display their service on their DL/ID, which will help them receive the services and benefits they richly deserve.”

White’s office began offering DL/IDs with VETERAN on the card to military veterans in 2015. The designation is available at no additional cost for first-time driver’s license applicants and driver’s license renewals. If veterans choose to add the designation prior to their renewal date, they may obtain an updated driver’s license for $5 and an updated ID card for $10. Veterans over the age of 65 can obtain an updated state ID card at no cost.

HB 3216, which passed the House and Senate unanimously, is sponsored by state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Aurora) and state Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort). The measure has an effective date of Jan. 1, 2020.

