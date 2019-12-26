SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol or cannabis and not to drive distracted during the holiday season.

“I’m urging motorists to drive safely and avoid driving impaired, which causes death and injury on our roadways every year during the holidays,” White said. “Let’s keep the roads safe by driving sober and not driving distracted.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois. However, driving high is not.

“If you are pulled over for driving high, you will get a DUI,” White said.

White also thanked Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for awarding Illinois a 4.5-Star rating, among the nation’s highest, for our state’s efforts to combat drunk driving. White applauded MADD for its ongoing campaign to eliminate drunk driving.

In 2018, from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, five of the 13 driving fatalities (39 percent) were due to driving impaired in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

In 2018, one of the five fatalities (20 percent) from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day in Illinois were due to driving impaired, according to IDOT.

In 2017, 27,046 DUI arrests were recorded by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

White suggests that those consuming alcohol or cannabis during celebrations take public transportation, a cab or a ridesharing service or designate a sober driver. White also reminds everyone to use safety belts and avoid driving while distracted, with a strong emphasis on not texting while driving.

