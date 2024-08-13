

EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin has announced the appointment of Olivia White as the Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Success/Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee.

White joins SIUE Athletics after working as an Assistant Complex Coordinator at the University of Texas at Austin. She co-supervised 26 resident assistants and 1,300 students while supporting the implementation of social and education programming.

"What I'm most impressed with is the department's commitment to their student athletes' development and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a strong community," said White. "I'm looking forward to getting on campus and learning more about the students and how they show up every day. The Cougars have shown a desire to excel and grow as a team, and I am honored to be a part of that. I am so excited to be a Cougar and can't wait to get started!"

White will coordinate with SIUE Assistant Athletic Director of Student-Athlete Success Ashley Beaton Simpson on furthering department goals with regard to student-athlete development and DEI programs.

"I am thrilled to welcome Olivia to our team," commented Simpson. "Her passion for supporting student-athletes, combined with her dedication to equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our Student-Athlete Development and DEI programs, and foster an environment of excellence and growth."

A 2022 graduate of Michigan State with a bachelor's degree in marketing and sport business management, White also earned a master's degree from Texas earlier this year in higher education leadership and policy.

At Texas, she was a lead teaching assistant for a course on "College Football in the South" and the executive assistant to Texas Director of Student-Athlete Development Dr. Shauna T. Sobers.

