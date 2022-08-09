White House Grants St. Louis Area Federal Disaster Declaration Following Late July Flooding And Storms.

ST. LOUIS – Today, President Joe Biden granted Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal disaster declaration following July’s record-setting rainfall and flooding. The declaration will help eligible St. Louis residents get the resources through FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

“July’s historic rainfall and floods devastated neighborhoods across our city. While surveying damage in Ellendale, Kingsway West, and Walnut Park, I heard from dozens of St. Louisans whose lives had been upended by severe flooding. As hundreds of families continue to fill the region’s Multi-Agency Resource Centers, it’s clear there is an ongoing need for help that federal resources will help us address,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Thank you to President Joe Biden, our congressional delegation - especially Senator Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Cori Bush - and our state, local and community partners who have come together to support St. Louis flood survivors. The City is ready to work with FEMA to put St. Louis on the path to a full and equitable recovery.”

Individuals who sustained damage or losses due to the flooding between July 25 and July 28, 2022 in the City of St. Louis may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA’s toll-free application line at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week. Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to document losses, including photographing damage and retaining receipts. The faster Missourians register with FEMA, the faster they may be able to receive assistance.

The deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days following the President’s major disaster declaration. Disaster assistance to eligible individuals generally falls into the following categories:

Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced persons whose residences were heavily damaged or destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.

Disaster Grants, which are available to help meet other serious disaster related needs and necessary expenses not covered by insurance and other aid programs. These may include replacement of personal property, and transportation, medical, dental, and funeral expenses.

Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. SBA loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury. Businesses can visit sba.gov or call 1-800-569-2955.

Other Disaster Aid Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, legal aid and assistance with income tax, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.

The federal disaster declaration also makes FEMA’s Public Assistance program available to the City of St. Louis, which allows local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will continue to hold Multi-Agency Resource Center events this week, 9am - 5pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, at Friendly Temple Church, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The MARCs will provide service to a maximum of 300 households. If the MARC reaches capacity at 300 on Tuesday or Wednesday, reservations will be taken for the next day. The reservations can only be made once capacity has been reached. Attendees are asked to bring proof of address.

Visit stlouis-mo.gov/flood for additional resources and information about disaster recovery in our region.

