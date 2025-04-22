WHITE HALL – A sex offender from White Hall faces a felony after failing to register his new Jersey County address with authorities.

Louis W. Hill, 59, of White Hall, was charged on April 16, 2025 with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 12, 2025, Hill allegedly failed to register with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department within three days of establishing a residence within Jersey County, as legally required under the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

Hill was granted pretrial release from custody and was issued a notice to appear at the Jersey County Courthouse on April 29, 2025.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: