WHITE HALL – A man from White Hall faces multiple disturbing charges including production and possession of child pornography and criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Kaleb J. Washausen, 22, of White Hall, was charged with four counts of child pornography, including two Class X felony counts of production and two Class 1 felony counts of possession. He was additionally charged with two Class 2 felony counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Washausen is accused of violating 720 ILCS 5/11-20.1(a)(1), which states anyone who “films, videotapes, photographs, or otherwise depicts or portrays by means of any similar visual medium” a child under the age of 18 engaged in any form of sexual act or lewd exhibition has committed child pornography.

Article continues after sponsor message

He is also charged with violating 720 ILCS 5/11-20.1(a)(6), which states someone also commits child pornography when they knowingly possess any visual reproduction or depiction of a child engaged in the previously described activity.

Under 720 ILCS 5/11-1.60(d), Washausen is charged with committing “an act of sexual penetration or sexual conduct with a victim who is at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age” while he was at least five years older than the victim.

Washausen was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on April 25, 2025 and booked into the Greene County Jail at about 7:25 p.m. He has since been granted pretrial release from custody, according to a recent Greene County Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: