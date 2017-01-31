Listen to the story

WHITE HALL - A Downtown White Hall fire raged out of control Tuesday morning and was viewed by someone as far away as Carrollton and beyond.

One business is reported destroyed and neighboring buildings are also being threatened.

Article continues after sponsor message

RiverBender.com news reporter Cory Davenport is en route to the fire to provide live reporting/photography/video.

DEVELOPING, MORE INFORMATION TO COME...