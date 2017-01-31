White Hall fire rages out of control, business destroyed, other offices in jeopardy
January 31, 2017 11:44 AM January 31, 2017 1:30 PM
WHITE HALL - A Downtown White Hall fire raged out of control Tuesday morning and was viewed by someone as far away as Carrollton and beyond.
One business is reported destroyed and neighboring buildings are also being threatened.
RiverBender.com news reporter Cory Davenport is en route to the fire to provide live reporting/photography/video.
DEVELOPING, MORE INFORMATION TO COME...