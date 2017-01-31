WHITE HALL - White Hall residents filled downtown watching with amazement of the destruction left by a massive fire Tuesday morning.

The fire destroyed some historical buildings dating back to the 1800s, White Hall Mayor Tom Lakin said. The fire started at 9 a.m. at a residential building at 119 North Main in White Hall, Fire Chief Garry Sheppard said.

“It was so hot and so quick the firefighters didn’t have much of a chance to save the buildings,” Mayor Lakin said. “It started in a residential building. We have had lots of community help. Thankfully there are no injuries.”

The mayor said the fire may have started because of a faulty heating device in the residential building. The fire origin remains under investigation.

Businesses affected are Pack Mule Antiques, Sparta Cuts and Brickhouse Fitness. Sparta Cuts and Brickhouse Fitness appear to have suffered smoke damage but are still standing, the mayor said. Pack Mule Antiques is a building constructed in 1867 that used to be a vaudeville theater in the 1800s apparently was destroyed.

Several neighboring fire departments responded to the scene including White Hall, Carrollton, Rockbridge, Jacksonville, Winchester and more.

The main street is blocked off at the present time in White Hall and the fire is still burning, but is under control.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

