Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded FY19 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants totaling $15.4 million to 631 public libraries serving nearly 12 million patrons.

“I am proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to our communities,” White said. “Our libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens and I am pleased to be able to provide these grants each year.”

Some of the valuable services public libraries provide with these grants include:

Large print material

Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs

Audiobooks and eBooks

Home visit book delivery service

New computers, iPads and printers

Spanish and dual language materials

Expanded access to online resources

Adult programming

Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials

Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding for library services. Information about the grant programs can be found at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/plpc_equalization.html.

