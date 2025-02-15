ALTON - Starting therapy is a brave step toward improving your mental health and well-being. However, sometimes people feel like therapy isn’t accomplishing the results they anticipated. If you're questioning the effectiveness of your sessions or feeling like you aren’t making progress, there are steps you can take to address the situation.

Two main indicators that may mean therapy isn’t working for you are your progress and your relationship with your provider. Within your first three to four sessions, you should start feeling some sense of relief for your symptoms, even if it’s minor. If you haven’t felt any weight lifted off your shoulders within those first few sessions, this may be a sign that you aren’t making progress. Another indicator is if your therapist reacts negatively when you share something about your identity, such as your sexual orientation or religion. This could indicate that you and your therapist are not the right fit and could explain why you may feel therapy isn’t working.

“There are three main reasons why therapy may not be effective,” says Anya Weber, Therapist at Centerstone:

You just aren’t ready for therapy. There are certain times in our lives when we have the capacity to do the work on our mental well-being and there times when we don’t, and that’s okay. Consider pausing your sessions until you feel like you are in a better place to continue. Misaligned personalities. Just like with any other type of relationship, sometimes there is a natural connection with your therapist and sometimes there isn’t. If you and your therapist don’t click, it is perfectly okay to consider a different provider. There is a mismatch with therapeutic modalities. There are several different styles of therapies that a therapist may use that aren’t going to work for every patient.

The good news is that there are other options to consider if therapy isn’t effective. If you aren’t seeing progress initially, this doesn’t necessarily mean you should break up with your therapist – you may just need to have a conversation. “Try talking to your therapist first and be candid with them,” Weber adds, “Explore whether they can adjust their approach, as even small changes can often make therapy more effective.”

Another option to explore is finding a new therapist which some people equate to dating different people until you find your match. Finding the right therapist can feel like a similar process. When searching for a new therapist, Weber suggests asking if they offer a 15-minute consultation before committing to working together. This can be a good time to ask questions and express your goals for therapy to see if you are compatible.

Lastly, if you have tried talking to your therapist about your treatment or have sought out a new therapist and are still feeling stuck, you may consider different forms of therapy. You might find that a one-on-one setting isn’t the right fit for you, and that group therapy offers a better environment. Alternatively, you may discover that journaling is what works best for you at this time. In-depth journaling can provide a powerful outlet, helping you process and release the same emotions and stressors that therapy aims to address.

If therapy isn’t working as you’d hoped, it doesn’t mean you’ve done anything wrong or that help isn’t available. By reflecting on your needs, communicating openly with your therapist, and exploring alternatives, you can find the approach that works best for you. Remember, seeking help is a courageous step, and adjusting your path is part of the process, a process that Centerstone is here to help guide. Visit our counseling services page or call us at 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123) to get started on your therapy journey today.

