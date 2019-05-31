ALTON - Over the years, when the going gets tough in Alton, community volunteers always come to the rescue.

Another example occurred on Friday morning after the City of Alton placed a call on social media for sandbaggers.

Article continues after sponsor message

A large collection of sandbagging volunteers showed up in the old lumber yard parking lot on Henry in Alton.

Mayor Brant Walker couldn’t be more proud of the volunteer unit.

“So many turned out,” he said “I couldn’t believe how many were there this morning. We had Alton ROTC, some prisoners, and several community volunteers. It was amazing.”

Alton Lowe's had several volunteers on hand as did the Alton High School baseball team. Marquette Catholic High School also had volunteers and there were other continuous additions.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: