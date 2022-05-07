BELLEVILLE - Wheat variety and seed treatment trials will highlight the 2022 Southern Illinois Wheat Tour sponsored by the Illinois Wheat Association.

The May 24 tour will give Illinois wheat growers an opportunity to tour wheat fields and estimate yields for the 2021/22 winter wheat crop.

The tour will include field checks during the day, with a late afternoon reporting session at the Southern Illinois University Belleville Research Center, 2036 Charles Lane in Belleville. Tour participants will hear scouting results and the wheat yield estimates.

Two guest speakers will join the IWA board to answer questions. Jessica Rutkoski, assistant professor of small grains breeding, will discuss the status of wheat development and challenges from wheat diseases. A USDA-ARS wheat disease expert is also expected to join.

A group dinner and meeting at the Belleville Research Center will follow the tours.

Tour participants are asked to call one of the four following crop scouting group leaders in advance to confirm the specific location from which their group will depart on the morning of May 24: Siemer Milling Co., Mennel Milling Co. of IL, Wehmeyer Seed Co., or Wabash Valley Services Co.

Those wishing to take samples on their own and join the group at the Belleville Research Center at 4 p.m. should contact the IWA for yield measurement instructions to ensure sampling procedures are consistent.

Participants can also call the IWA at 309-557-3619 to confirm tour details. Please call the IWA office or email clbary@ilfb.org by May 18 to RSVP for the group dinner. For more information about the event, visit the Illinois Wheat Association website.

About the Illinois Wheat Association: The Illinois Wheat Association is a member organization serving all aspects of the Illinois wheat industry, from producer to processor. Illinois Wheat Association provides educational opportunities, encourages research relating to wheat and wheat products, promotes marketing alternatives and represents its members in state and federal legislative activities relating to the needs of the Illinois wheat industry.

