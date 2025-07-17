WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Business Alliance (WRBA), in partnership with the Wood River Library, invites local business owners, residents, and community leaders to join them for What’s Up Downtown, a relaxed and engaging community event on Wednesday, July 24 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Wood River Library.

This open-to-the-public gathering provides a casual setting for people to connect, share updates, and learn what’s happening in downtown Wood River. Whether you’re a new entrepreneur, a long-time business owner, or simply someone interested in the growth and development of the community, this event is for you.

“We’re excited to offer a space where people can build relationships and stay informed about everything going on downtown,” said Kristen Burns, Executive Director of the WRBA. “From new business openings to upcoming projects and events, this is a great opportunity to engage with the future of Wood River.”

Attendees will have the chance to meet both new and established business owners, get updates from the WRBA and the Library, and discover new ways to get involved in revitalizing and supporting the downtown area.

Event Details:

Wednesday, July 24

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, IL

Free and open to the public

Come be part of the conversation, build your local network, and help shape the future of Downtown Wood River.

For more information, visit www.wrbusinessalliance.org or contact the WRBA office.

