What's Up Downtown November 2024

ALTON - At the recent “What’s Up Downtown” meeting, local entrepreneurs gathered to share information about their businesses with the Alton community.

On Nov. 19, 2024, community leaders and business owners met at the iMerge Community Center for the quarterly information exchange sponsored by Alton Main Street. Chantel Morrigan spoke about Jacoby Arts Center, and Michael Snider shared plans for a new sculpture. Jeff Holliday shared information about his new business Uncle Jeff’s T-Shirts, and Kim Tanner of Strangelovely and Madeline Eades of Coco + Oak spoke about their respective businesses’ expansions. Clara Vaughn introduced her business Clarity Massage Therapy.

Chantel Morrigan shared an update on Jacoby Arts Center after their move out of the historic Jacoby building. She said that Jacoby will host ArtEast Studio Tours on Dec. 7 and 8, 2024, followed by a Little Elf Workshop for kids on Dec. 8 at Milton Schoolhouse. They will also offer a free Kids Art Club during the Green Gift Bazaar on Nov. 30; Morrigan noted that kid-focused art is a priority of Jacoby Arts Center.

They are also hosting a 20 for 20 campaign to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The center is asking for $20 donations. Jacoby Arts Center is completely remote at the moment, and Morrigan said they are still looking for a space. The 20 for 20 campaign will help them fund this. For more information on Jacoby Arts Center, visit their official website.

“For our year-end campaign, we wanted to focus on bringing our community arts center back to the community and asking the community to help us fund it,” Morrigan said. “We’re really happy to still be in the community providing art.”

Michael Snider, also known as Kooliverse, shared his plan to create a sculpture to promote Miles Davis’s history in Alton. This sculpture will look like a trumpet and be built out of 1,000 trumpets donated by community members. The trumpets will be inscribed with donors’ names.

“We’re going to have the frame installed, and then as we acquire trumpets, we’re going to add them onto it, so people are going to be able to come and visit it over time and see it grow,” Snider said. “1,000 trumpets, there’s nothing like it anywhere. It’s basically going to be a tribute to Miles Davis. Everything I do I want to be meaningful and memorable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Snider said he has already received a $20,000 donation, and he believes the sculpture will end up in the Guinness World Records. For more information, visit his official webpage.

Jeff Holliday shared information about his new business, Uncle Jeff’s T-Shirts. Holliday collaborates with Party on Broadway owner Vicki Hopkins to create custom t-shirt designs. They offer a wide variety of designs and can also do bulk custom orders for local teams and businesses. Holliday is especially proud of the Alton line, which has specific Alton landmarks and decals to choose from.



“We opened up about three weeks ago, and it’s two doors down from Party on Broadway, right across from Mississippi Mud,” Holliday explained. “There’s thousands of decals to choose from on display. T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, cups, plates, you name it.”

Kim Tanner, owner of Strangelovely, took to the stage to share more about the store’s expansion. Located at 230 E. Broadway, Strangelovely offers vintage furniture on their first level and clothing on their second level. The store will also host a launch party from 5–8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, with cocktails, food and shopping.

“It’s double-decker now, just like an old-timey department store, only much smaller and cooler,” Tanner said. “It’s really killer. I hope you like it.”

Madeline Eades spoke about the relocation of her boutique, Coco + Oak. Located at 110 W. 3rd Street, the boutique sells a variety of clothing, accessories and home decor. Eades added that she is happy to speak with any business owner about how to successfully market their business.

Coco + Oak will be welcoming Santa Claus to the store from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2024, and they also have a mailbox outside of the store where kids can drop in their letters to Santa. If a return address is included on the envelope, Santa will even reply. Eades said this community feel is an important part of why she decided to move downtown.

“Being one of the only retailers downtown, I still think it’s important to bring the people down there,” Eades said. “We have some fabulous restaurants downtown, but people really enjoy being down there and they love shopping and they love walking around. So I’m just glad that I got to move around the corner and bring some retail back to downtown.”

Clara Vaughn from Clarity Massage Therapy shared information about a current special she offers: $11.11 for a 30-minute massage. She shared that she also offers company-wide massages. You can visit her official website for more information.

“My model is from the hands, heart and soul,” she said. “Obviously, I massage with my hands. I deliver every massage from the heart. And I use my feel for the sole part.”

As the night wrapped up, the audience passed around the microphone so community members could share about other businesses or upcoming events. “What’s Up Downtown” is a quarterly meeting. Anyone who wants to know more can contact Alton Main Street at their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: