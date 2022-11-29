ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Wednesday, November 30th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Andrea Yancey, Deputy Director of Planning & Development, sharing updates on behalf of the City of Alton regarding the implementation of the Great Streets plan, a Reconnecting Communities grant, and developments including the Wedge Innovation Center and a cannabis dispensary

Brigit Holt, who plans to re-open the Riverbender Community Center under a new name, iMerge, and is planning a grand re-opening of the center with a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza for middle school students

Stephen Peuterbaugh, owner of Basecamp, speaking about the business’s expansion and relocation to 210 Market Street

Madeline Eades, owner of Coco + Oak who plans to open a retail store for clothing and accessories this spring and is holding a fashion show on December 7 th at The Lovejoy

at The Lovejoy Robert Diaz & Jack Hoelscher, who have recently partnered to open Confluence Wealth Management at 111 E. 4 th Street

Street John Muller, who will share about recent renovations to the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street and give an overview of their remaining office space for lease

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments from Gumbo to Geaux, Bossanova, and LuciAnna’s Pastries as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

“These quarterly updates had become quite popular for those who enjoy hearing news straight from the movers and shakers of Downtown,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, adding “We are excited to bring this event back for the first time since before the pandemic and have all kinds of news to bring everyone up to speed on.”

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

