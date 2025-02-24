ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 5:30 p.m. at the iMerge Community Center, located in the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers, including:

- Alderwoman Betsy Allen, inviting the public to attend an open house on flood mitigation in the downtown district at Alton City Hall on Thurs, Feb 27th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

- Chantel Morrigan sharing updates on the new location of Jacoby Arts Center at 208 State Street

- Megan Tyler will speak about the important work Sacred Spaces of CARE is doing to support people experiencing homelessness

- Julie Harper & Crystal Stevens from the new Bluff City Bazaar artist collective opening in April at 612 Belle Street

- Father Garron Daniels from St. Paul's Episcopal Church

- Joan Meier from Wisdom Qigong Meditation at Radiance Yoga

- Alton Main Street will announce dates for the organization’s 2025 event series

Being there in person is highly encouraged, but the event will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com with the video footage also being available afterwards, allowing those who are unable to attend to stay up to date on downtown developments.

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization that pertains to Downtown. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

