ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at 5:30 p.m. at the iMerge Community Center, located in the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers, including:

- Chantel Morrigan sharing updates on the future of Jacoby Arts Center

- Katie and James, owners of new business Vintage Vibes Flea Market

- Kim Tanner regarding the expansion of Streangelovely

- Jeff Holliday from new business Uncle Jeff's Tshirts

- Madeline Eades regarding the relocation of Coco + Oak

- Clara Vaughn from Clarity Massage Therapy

- Mike Snider regarding his concept for a forthcoming Kooliverse art installation, a statue made from 1,000 donated trumpets to honor Miles Davis

- Alton Main Street will share progress on the organization’s strategic planning efforts and solicit additional input from attendees

Being there in person is highly encouraged, but the event will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com with the video footage also being available afterwards, allowing those who are unable to attend to stay up to date on downtown developments.



Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization that pertains to Downtown. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

