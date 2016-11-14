ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 15th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, real estate transactions and special events.

The evening’s featured speakers include:

- Abbey Ontis, who has expanded and relocated Wish & Wear Dress Rental, and will soon reside above the shop at 11 E. Broadway with her family.

- Kathleen McKeever, who recently opened Frost Bakery, graduating to a brick and mortar location at 4 E. Broadway after 3 years as a vendor at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

- Doug Moore from The Underground on Broadway, who will be adding a coffeehouse to their music venue starting on November 25th. The establishment, located at 630 E. Broadway, will offer free wifi and serve locally-roasted Bunkhouse Joe coffee.

- Christine Favilla, sharing developments on a commercial kitchen at Grassroots Grocery, which will be available for food entrepreneurs to rent in early 2017 at 415 Ridge Street. The expansion is partially-funded by a $5,000 cash prize from a business plan competition presented by SIUE’s Small Business Development Center.

- Details on upcoming events presented by Alton Main Street, such as the Taste of Downtown in Argosy Casino’s Music Hall, the Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square, and the Green Gift Bazaar on Small Business Saturday at the YWCA of Alton.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments from Princivalli’s and Frost Bakery, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Dates for the 2017 “What’s Up Downtown” series are: February 7th, May 9th, August 8th, and November 14th.

If you would like more information about this event and other ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and improve the district, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

