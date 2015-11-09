ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, real estate transactions and special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be Sasha Bassett and Jackie Duty, employees of the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. The pair will present information regarding a new campaign called #SpendRiverbend, with the goal of driving consumer behavior this holiday season and beyond. All of our community's business organizations along with local media partners have joined forces to build an exciting contest with great prizes, such as $1,000 cash, a ride in the Batmobile and more! The campaign will engage the community and share our story on why everyone should shop local first. A selfie contest will encourage shoppers to take a picture outside of local storefronts and post across social media.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Additional speakers have been confirmed to present on the following points of interest: a new salon in the district, an upcoming entrepreneur camp for kids, the revived “3rd Thursdays” late night shopping experiences, the Taste of Downtown menu, a fashion show featuring tattooed models, live music, dance instruction, the Green Gift Bazaar, the Downtown Eagle Festival, Restaurant Week, and many more interesting topics. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. The next What’s Up Downtown gathering won’t happen until February 2016, so don’t miss out!

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

