ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, May 20th at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverbender building, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers:

Andi Campbell, Deputy Director of Planning & Development, will speak about the City of Alton’s forthcoming comprehensive planning process

Scot Heathman, CEO of The Wedge Innovation Center, will present about amenities of this innovation hub and coworking space

Hugh Halter will share details of the partnership to bring Good News Brewing microbrews and wood fired pizza to Post Commons

Sean and Tish Emerick will announce their new custom design and printing business called Five Oak Designs, coming soon to 418 Belle Street

Charles Mooneyham will share details of Mooneyham Art, a gallery that he recently opened at 305 State Street

Emily Tucker, owner of new shop PlantEm, will share about her plant products and services

Caleb Lewis will give an update on Grotto Bike Rentals at 112 E. Broadway and talk about the expanded "Welcome to Alton" tour from Alton Odyssey Tours

John Meehan from Alton Odyssey Tours will share details on the Godfrey Legacy Tours

Attending in person is highly encouraged, but the event will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com. Video footage will be available afterwards, allowing those who are unable to be there to stay up to date on downtown developments.

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization that pertains to Downtown. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

