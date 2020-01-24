Alton, IL – 22 January 2020) Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Nick Darr from WBGZ Radio, filling attendees in about the station's new format at 94.3FM featuring music from the 1960s & 1970s

Vicky Delaney announcing an exciting expansion at River Bend Yoga, which will soon be offering yoga teacher certification classes

Caleb Lewis from Moon Drops + Wellness, sharing details on his new business featuring a variety of CBD products, locally-made goods, and more at 223 Market St.

Barbie Brynildsen, sharing information about the new boutique hotel rooms available at WOW on Broadway

Jason Hereen, announcing a newly formed 501c3, Alton Pride, as well as details on the new Alton Pride Fall Festival to be held at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Sat, Oct 3rd

We encourage everyone to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by joining us at this casual forum that is open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, the Great Rivers, and Routes Tourism Bureau and other stakeholders. After our featured speakers, we open the floor to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

