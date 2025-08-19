ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 19th at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverbender building, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers:

Natalie & Keith Steinacher who have transformed the former community center in the ground floor of the Riverbender building into an event space and martial arts studio called The Teller Room 1925

Chris Jacoby will explain the products and services now available at Jacoby Fine Violins

Jeff Bohnert will introduce us to his new Elysian Gallery, recently opened at 301 E. Broadway

Jared Unfried will tell about new services offered at Alton Music Exchange

Jen Farley, sharing about the relocation and expansion of her boutique Persnickety by Jen Farley

Markus Boyd, owner of My Just Desserts, will tell the crowd about plans for the exterior of the building, made possible in part by Alton Main Street’s Facade Improvement Grant

Vickie Hopkins will share about a new immersive experience at Mineral Springs offered at Uncle Jeff’s Tshirts

Stephen Peterbaugh will share the latest from his apparel business basecamp, Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attending in person is highly encouraged, but the event will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com. Video footage will be available afterwards, allowing those who are unable to be there to stay up to date on downtown developments. Alton Main Street hosts What’s Up Downtown quarterly, and the last event for 2025 will take place on November 18th.



Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization that pertains to Downtown. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

More like this: