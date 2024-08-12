ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the iMerge Community Center, located in the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers, including:

- Lisa Brown from The Renaissance X

- Markus Boyd from My Just Desserts

- Sparkle Sims from Precious Diamond Boutique

Article continues after sponsor message

- Jen Farley from Persnickity by Jen Farley

- Alton Main Street will share a synopsis of what was learned through the survey recently taken by 1,500+ community members, which will inform the organization’s strategic plan for the next 3 years.

New this year, the events will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com with the video footage also being available afterwards, allowing those who are unable to attend in person to stay up to date on downtown developments.



Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization that pertains to Downtown. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

More like this: