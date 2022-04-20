ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Thursday, April 21st at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions, and details of upcoming events and projects.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

Dennis Hyland, giving a progress update on AltonWorks projects

Laura Windisch, announcing the launch of FLOCK food truck park

Dave Nunnally, reporting details of Soul Asylum, a new museum attraction that has recently opened at 301 E. Broadway

Vicky Delaney, sharing details of the move and expansion of River Bend Yoga to 100 W. 3rd Street

Mike Weller, announcing a new location of AP Cigar Co. at 202 State Street

Mayor David Goins, sharing updates on behalf of the City of Alton

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

“These quarterly updates had become quite popular for those who enjoy hearing news straight from the movers and shakers of Downtown,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, adding “We are excited to bring this event back for the first time since before the pandemic and have all kinds of news to bring everyone up to speed on.”

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities, and more, please visit http://www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

