ALTON – Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, including the IdeaBounce® Pitch competition in partnership with Washington University on 11/7, the Taste of Downtown at Argosy Casino on 11/21, the Tree Lighting ceremony at Lincoln-Douglas Square on 11/22, and the Green Gift Bazaar in partnership with the Sierra Club at Post Commons on 11/30, which is Small Business Saturday.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

- Dennis Hyland, from Kiku Obata & Co. who will present plans for renovations to the Jacoby Arts Center building as well as live/work studios at 601 East Broadway on behalf of AltonWorks.

- Kieran McGuane, who after a successful season building clientele at the Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market is opening Epicurean Fare, featuring ready-cooked meals to go plus breads, soups and dips at 4 E. Broadway (formerly Spoon).

- Rebecca Riley from Juniper Environmental, a firm which has recently moved into the Mississippi Landing building, dedicated to minimizing impact on the environment through environmental consulting, compliance and regulatory services to a wide range of business and governmental clients.

We encourage everyone to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by joining us at this casual forum that is open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and other stakeholders. After our featured speakers, we open the floor to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

