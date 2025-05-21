What's Up Downtown May 2025

ALTON - At a recent “What’s Up Downtown” meeting, the CEO of The Wedge Innovation Center shared more about what’s in the building and how the community can engage.

Scot Heathman was named the CEO of The Wedge prior to its opening in April 2025. He explained that The Wedge is a space for the community, and he expressed his hope that the center will stimulate the economy and growth in the area.

“This is a place where we can do some good for the community. We can do some good for the people. We can do some good for the region,” Heathman said. “And it’s kind of a blank canvas at this point. We can go in any direction we want to go in.”

Heathman explained that The Wedge has several office spaces for lease, classrooms, 14 conference rooms, a rooftop area, a gym, a mother’s room, a wellness room, kitchens, and “lots of amenities” in addition to their coworking spaces.

The Wedge primarily serves as a coworking space. Heathman explained that this allows entrepreneurs and business owners to collaborate while working on their own projects.

“If you’re not familiar with what coworking is, just imagine a bunch of people sitting around working on their own business, except they actually do talk to each other,” he said. “Think of it almost as a living LinkedIn.”

He highlighted the benefits of this setup, noting that many business owners will network and learn from each other. He said that since The Wedge’s opening, the group will often “open the beer cooler” and talk about their businesses at the end of the workday, which encourages more collaboration between local entrepreneurs.

For those who are interested in the coworking spaces, The Wedge offers several different membership options. A monthly membership costs $250, or people can purchase an annual membership and receive two months free. You can come in for a single day at $25. A weekly pass costs $100.

No matter one’s membership level, everyone has access to the same spaces and amenities. Members are welcome in the building from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Conference rooms are rented at $25 an hour, but Heathman noted there are special discounts for nonprofits and students.

There are several leasing options, including seven single offices at $500 a month. Heathman noted that this is “a pretty good price,” with 24/7 access to the building. Those who rent offices will have a key fob and can utilize all of the amenities in the building.

Currently, The Wedge is offering a $5 deal on Fridays. Though this deal will expire soon, Heathman said it has been “pretty popular” for those who are curious and want to learn more about the space.

“If you just want to try it out for the price of a cup of coffee, come in and use the space and have fun,” he added.

The center has partnered with SIUE, and the university rents space within The Wedge. However, Heathman explained The Wedge is also working with Lewis and Clark Community College, Principia College, and other local schools to share resources.

He emphasized that the goal of The Wedge Innovation Center is to support community members and boost entrepreneurship, local businesses, and growth in the Riverbend region and beyond. He added that it is completely free for community members to stop by The Wedge and check it out for themselves.

“We do want to support the community,” Heathman said. “I would love to see economic growth. I’d love to see some positive changes that affect real change for a community like Alton, the Riverbend area, and perhaps even the region.”

For more information about The Wedge Innovation Center, visit the official website at TheWedgeAlton.com.

