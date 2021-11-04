Say goodbye to trunk-or-treats and hello to Christmas open houses and craft fairs.

Happening on Friday, Nov. 5

Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel

This year’s popular Christmas Carousel shopping event is being held at 96 Northport Dr., in Alton, IL (different from past years) in the former Dora’s Spinning Wheel building across from Sherwin-Williams on Nov. 4, 5, and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. As the main moneymaker for Godfrey Women's Club, the Christmas Carousel event helps to fund beautification projects such as the Christmas lights, greenery, and bows that decorate the front wall of LCCC during the holiday season. GWC also donates to community charities, assists needy families, and makes educational contributions, including a scholarship program through Lewis & Clark Community College.

A Late Night Art and Shopping Experience in Alton, ILFirst Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience

Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center have partnered to present First Fridays, a late-night art and shopping experience which spans 13 locations across Downtown Alton. The 13 participating businesses are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to the participating business of their choice. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, in Alton, IL, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5 to 9 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations. Additional details can be found here.

Happening on Saturday, Nov. 6

J & A Crafts specializes in resin crafts including keychains, bookmarks, candle holders, vases, Christmas trees, and decor.Deck the Walls Craft and Vendor Fair

Shoppers can choose from handmade and unique gifts at nearly 100 booths set up at Civic Memorial High School at 200 School St., in Bethalto, IL on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and a concession stand, offering affordable breakfast, lunch, and snack options will also be available. All proceeds raised will benefit CMHS Class of 2023 Prom and After Prom celebrations. Check out Facebook.com/DecktheWallsCraftFair for a sneak peek at the vendors that will be set up at this event.

Schlafly's Full Moon Festival

Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, a free, family-friendly event celebrating the Fall harvest with seasonal beers, live music, a chili cook-off, and a pig roast is happening at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, MO on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 10 p.m. Local chefs will compete in the annual Schlafly Chili Cook-Off and kegs of White Lager, Pumpkin Ale, Hard Apple Cider, Coffee Stout, and other seasonal favorites will be enjoyed by all who attend. The live music lineup is as follows: The Bottlesnakes from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Cara Louise Band from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and lastly, Sativa Gumbo from 8:15 to 10 p.m.

Area Christmas Open Houses

Farmstone Roots at 413 E Broadway St., Alton, IL
Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

White Birch at 701 W Delmar Ave., Alton, IL
Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days

Black Crow Designs at 2521 State St., Alton, IL
Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

