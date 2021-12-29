Extended Hours at Winterfest: If you haven't yet, check out Gateway Arch Park Foundation's Winterfest at Kiener Plaza. Winterfest, one of St. Louis' favorite winter traditions, features ice skating, holiday lights and music, cozy igloos, and a New Year's Eve celebration. Winterfest is open daily with extended holiday hours, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 27-31. The Neon Nights Celebration begins at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve, offering added attractions such as a DJ, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo booth, fire dancers, and fireworks. For more information visit: ArchPark.org/Winterfest

Roaring 20's Charity NYE Event at WOW: WOW Event Center is hosting a 1920's themed party to benefit Riverbend Family Ministries, a local organization that provides resources for smaller non-profits. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in 1920’s attire to add to the fun. Two types of tickets are being sold. A $100 Dinner and Party Ticket will grant guests entry to the event at 7:15 p.m. for appetizers, dinner, desserts, fancy snacks, a premium open bar, coffee bar, entertainment, and champagne toast. Party Only Tickets are being sold for $50, granting guests late entry at 9 p.m. Riverbend Family Ministries will receive $50 from the sale of each ticket no matter the type. Guests must be 21 and over and show ID.

Fireworks On The Mississippi: Spend your New Year's Eve in beautiful Grafton! New Year's Eve Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. at Lighthouse Park by the river. Jake's Leg will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Broadway Oyster Bar.

Laser Light Shows at McDonnell Planetarium: Laser Light Shows are back at the McDonnell Planetarium at the Saint Louis Science Center for a limited time Dec. 27-31, featuring new artists like Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Michael Jackson. The McDonnell Planetarium’s Laser Show Series fuses music, laser artwork, immersive lighting, and 3D-atmospheric effects to create an unforgettable live experience. For more information and a schedule of shows visit: slsc.org/event-overviews/laser-light-shows/

Resolution Run & Pancake Breakfast: Start the New Year out right with this RunWell Resolution Run followed by pancakes and syrup. Meet at RunWell located at 142 North Main Street in Edwardsville at 10 a.m. New Year's Day to participate. This run's crazy route winds through city streets ultimately outputting the numbers 2-0-2-2 on your Garmin or other GPS tracking device. Stick around after the run for a light pancake breakfast and coffee. This event is free to attend.

Glendale Riders at Mac's: Celebrate the New Year at Mac’s Downtown Alton with live music, good food, and the coldest beer around! The Glendale Riders will be live from 1 to 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

