EDWARDSVILLE – The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St in Downtown Edwardsville, brings local and national acts to perform, entertain and excite audiences from around the region.

This week at the historic showplace, a political comedy troop, an Americana folk band and a nationally renowned hypnotist will be hitting the stage for three nights of entertainment.

The Capitol Steps, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18

On Wednesday, Jan. 18., promising to put the "mock" in democracy, The Capitol Steps will take the stage at the Wildey for a night of political satire in the form of bipartisan songs and sketches.

Beginning as a group of Senate staffers in 1981, the group started their troop by digging into the daily headlines for inspiration for a Christmas party. From there, magic in the form of quick political wit and socially-relevant jokes arose.

The group has recorded over 30 records, has been featured on major news networks such as NBC, ABC, CBS and NPR, and brings some much-needed humor to an interesting political climate.

Tickets for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. show are still available and start at $55 each. They can be purchased online by visiting the Wildey Theatre’s website or visiting the box office.

Father, Son and Friends, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20

Father, Son and Friends will be bringing their Scottish and Irish roots to the Wildey for a night of Celtic-Americana folk music. Having performed for audiences across the country for over 25 years, the group will surely make the audiences clap, laugh and sing along to their songs.

The band, comprised of Joey and Shawn Hall, Quentin Marsh, John Lardinois, Stephanie Garner, Erich Reith and John “Preacher” Johnson, holds several decades of musical experience.



Recently, the group was asked to perform with international recording artists Mumford & Sons on their “Gentleman of the Road” tour. Father, Son and Friends were also nominated for an Irish Music Award for “Top Traditional Group in a Pub, Festival or Concert.”

This show is part of the Wildey Theatre’s Winter Concert Series, which brings regional and international acts and area eateries together for a night of food, fun and entertainment. Prior to the show, a special tasting event will begin at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets range from $9 for the show itself or $14 for the show and tasting event. They can be purchased on the Wildey Theatre’s website or by visiting the box office.

The Rich Guzzi Hypnosis Show, 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21

Back by popular demand, Rich Guzzi will be bring his nationally regarded act to the Wildey for a night of hilarious antics and hypnosis.

Combining hysterical comedy, hypnosis and a dash of motivational speaking, the show is sure to have guests saying, "you're not going to believe what I saw last night!"

Volunteers from the audience will be invited up on stage and hypnotized, and with Guzzi's brand of humor, this non-stop roller coaster ride will have guests laughing until it hurts.

Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased online or at the box office.

