EDWARDSVILLE – A “mockumentary” following a kooky cast of characters, one of the world’s most renowned blues and psychedelic rock groups along with two men capable of providing endless entertainment are all making their way to The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

For its special $2 Tuesday Movie on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the 2000 film “Best in Show” will be shown on the Wildey’s big screen. This “mockumentary,” or a fictional documentary along the lines of films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” features a hilarious cast of characters including Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey and John Michael Higgins. The film showcases the odds and ends of these pet-owners as they compete at a national dog show.

This film is rated PG-13 for language and sex-related material. Tickets for this $2 Tuesday Movie feature will go on sale one hour before the 7 p.m. show time and can only be purchased by check or cash. Debit and credit cards can be accepted at the Theatre’s concession stand.

On Saturday, March 4, one of the pioneers of British blues and psychedelic rock hits the stage at the Wildey for a night of entertainment. Founding member Kim Simmonds will rock the night away with hits like “I Can’t Get Next To You,” “Hellbound Train,” “Tell Mama,” “Street Corner Talking” and more.

Prior to the show’s start at 8:30 p.m., a special meet and greet will take place at 7 p.m. Guests can upgrade their tickets to receive a chance to meet the band. If they opt for this upgrade, they will receive a special souvenir, have the opportunity to take a photo with the band, have their memorabilia signed and enjoy some one-on-one time with the act before the big show.

Tickets for the concert start at $30 and the meet and greet upgrade starts at $20. Though there are still tickets available, they are limited, so reserve your seat before it is too late.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, Dueling Pianos will be hitting the historic Wildey stage for two nights of fun-filled entertainment to conclude the City of Edwardsville’s Winter Concert Series.

Two dynamic pianists will be preforming some of the best hits from every era imaginable. From Elvis to Eminem, Abba to ZZ Top and The Go-Go’s to Lady Gaga, the two musicians will engage its audience to sing and dance throughout each song. Tickets are sold out for the Friday show, but $10 seats are still available for Saturday’s concert.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Wildey’s website at www.wildeytheatre.com or call (618) 307-1750.

