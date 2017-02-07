EDWARDSVILLE - This week at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville, enjoy an action-packed thriller for $2 Tuesday Movies and a renowned stand-up act who is sure to make couples laugh this Valentine’s weekend.

The Wildey Theatre will be showing "Kill Bill: Volume 1" for this week’s edition of $2 Tuesday Movies. The film is set to begin at 7 tonight purchased with cash or check only. Credit and debit cards can be used to purchase items from the concession stand.

In "Kill Bill: Volume 1", the Bride (Uma Thurman) goes on a rampage hunt for the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad (Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Daryl Hannah and Michael Madsen). The squad, led by Bill (David Carradine) attempted to kill the Bride and her unborn child.

The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is highly regarded for its cinematographic qualities, soundtrack and fight scenes. Though some were ultimately put off by the influx of gore showcased in the movie, "Kill Bill: Volume 1" was nominated for several awards, including a Golden Globe nomination of Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for Uma Thurman’s portrayal of the Bride in 2004. The film was also nominated for five British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

The film is rated R for strong bloody violence, language and some sexual content.

In a pre-Valentine’s day stand-up performance, comedians Mike Toomey, Chris Smith and one other national touring act are hitting the Wildey stage on Saturday, Feb. 11, to put smiles on each and every audience members’ face.

Toomey, a regular on WGN in Chicago, has performed on HBO, MTV and A&E. He has appeared on several radio shows around the country and has been a crowd favorite at comedy clubs and casinos since his stand-up journey began 1982.

Tickets for this night of comedy are just $14 each or 2 for $22 as part of the Wildey’s Valentine Couple Special. Do you have more than two guests coming? The Wildey Theatre ensures the discount will apply to additional tickets purchased.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Wildey Theatre's website or calling the box office at (618) 307-1750.

