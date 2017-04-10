EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, will enchant and entertain audiences with this week's $2 Tuesday Movie and special musical performance.

On at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" will illuminate the Wildey's movie screen. The film will take audiences back to 2002 with the second film of J.K. Rowling's famous series.

In the darker, but still relatively light-hearted film, Harry Potter's second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is overcome with fear as the looming Chamber of Secrets is opened. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson star as young Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the film.

Tickets for $2 Tuesday Movies can only be purchased with cash or check one hour before showtime. Credit and debit purchases can be made at the Theatre's concession stand.

American country music group Little Texas will hit the Wildey stage on at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Originally from Nashville, band will bring audiences on a trip through their greatest hits from the late 80s and 90s, including "Some Guys Have All The Love," "You and Forever and Me," "My Love," "Life Goes On," and more.

Tickets for this concert are still available, but seating options are limited! Visit the Wildey Theatre's website or call the box office at (618) 307-1750 to purchase tickets.

