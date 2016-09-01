Thursday, September 1st: Illinois Tourism Day

Du Quoin, IL. – Thursday, September 1st is Illinois Tourism Day at the Du Quoin State Fair. This is a day where we salute tourism and the impact it has on our great state. There are many exciting things to see and do at the Du Quoin State Fair. The fairgrounds open at 2pm today and will close at midnight. Here are just a few highlights for you to check out today:

2:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:00 PM Fairgrounds Open

Carnival Midway Opens

Gavin the Hypnotist



Free Entertainment Tent 5:00 PM West of 57 Free Entertainment Tent 5:00 PM Zuzu African Acrobats Expo Drive 5:30 PM Horse Whisperer Expo Drive 6:00 PM Magic Mike Free Entertainment Tent 6:00 PM Reptile Adventures Expo Drive Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! 6:30 PM Zuzu African Acrobats Expo Drive 7:00 PM Gavin the Hypnotist Free Entertainment Tent 7:00 PM Horseman Drill Team Horse Arena 7:00 PM Horse Whisperer Expo Drive 7:30 PM Aaron Lewis w/ Pat Green Grandstand 7:30 PM Reptile Adventures Expo Drive

Tickets are still available for all evening activities at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office. The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders. That number is (618) 542-1535.



Thursday, September 1: Aaron Lewis / Pat Green

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20



Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Saturday, September 3: USAC Silver Crown Series

Advanced Tickets: $25 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.

Day of Race Tickets: $30.00 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.

Sunday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series

Advanced Tickets: $25 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.

Day of Race Tickets: $30.00 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.

Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

For more information about the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair, check us out online:

Website: www.duquoinstatefair.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DuQuoinStateFair

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DQStateFair

