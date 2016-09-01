What's ahead at the Du Quoin State Fair:
Thursday, September 1st: Illinois Tourism Day
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Du Quoin, IL. – Thursday, September 1st is Illinois Tourism Day at the Du Quoin State Fair. This is a day where we salute tourism and the impact it has on our great state. There are many exciting things to see and do at the Du Quoin State Fair. The fairgrounds open at 2pm today and will close at midnight. Here are just a few highlights for you to check out today:
|
2:00 PM
4:00 PM
4:00 PM
|
Fairgrounds Open
|
|
5:00 PM
|
West of 57
|
Free Entertainment Tent
|
5:00 PM
|
Zuzu African Acrobats
|
Expo Drive
|
5:30 PM
|
Horse Whisperer
|
Expo Drive
|
6:00 PM
|
Magic Mike
|
Free Entertainment Tent
|
6:00 PM
|
Reptile Adventures
|
Expo Drive
|
Article continues after sponsor message
6:30 PM
|
Zuzu African Acrobats
|
Expo Drive
|
7:00 PM
|
Gavin the Hypnotist
|
Free Entertainment Tent
|
7:00 PM
|
Horseman Drill Team
|
Horse Arena
|
7:00 PM
|
Horse Whisperer
|
Expo Drive
|
7:30 PM
|
Aaron Lewis w/ Pat Green
|
Grandstand
|
7:30 PM
|
Reptile Adventures
|
Expo Drive
Tickets are still available for all evening activities at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office. The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders. That number is (618) 542-1535.
Thursday, September 1: Aaron Lewis / Pat Green
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20
Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20
Saturday, September 3: USAC Silver Crown Series
Advanced Tickets: $25 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.
Day of Race Tickets: $30.00 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.
Sunday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series
Advanced Tickets: $25 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.
Day of Race Tickets: $30.00 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.
Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge
Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24
For more information about the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair, check us out online:
Website: www.duquoinstatefair.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DuQuoinStateFair
Twitter: www.twitter.com/DQStateFair
More like this: