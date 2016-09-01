Thursday, September 1st:  Illinois Tourism Day

Du Quoin, IL. – Thursday, September 1st is Illinois Tourism Day at the Du Quoin State Fair. This is a day where we salute tourism and the impact it has on our great state.  There are many exciting things to see and do at the Du Quoin State Fair.  The fairgrounds open at 2pm today and will close at midnight.  Here are just a few highlights for you to check out today:

2:00 PM  

4:00 PM  

4:00 PM

   Fairgrounds Open
   Carnival Midway Opens
   Gavin the Hypnotist

  
  
   Free Entertainment Tent

5:00 PM

   West of 57

   Free Entertainment Tent

5:00 PM

   Zuzu African Acrobats

   Expo Drive

5:30 PM

   Horse Whisperer

   Expo Drive

6:00 PM

   Magic Mike

   Free Entertainment Tent

6:00 PM

   Reptile Adventures

   Expo Drive

6:30 PM

   Zuzu African Acrobats

   Expo Drive

7:00 PM

   Gavin the Hypnotist

   Free Entertainment Tent

7:00 PM

   Horseman Drill Team

   Horse Arena

7:00 PM

   Horse Whisperer

   Expo Drive

7:30 PM

   Aaron Lewis w/ Pat Green

   Grandstand

7:30 PM

   Reptile Adventures

   Expo Drive

Tickets are still available for all evening activities at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office.  The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders.  That number is (618) 542-1535.

Thursday, September 1:  Aaron Lewis / Pat Green
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Friday, September 2:  Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Saturday, September 3:  USAC Silver Crown Series
Advanced Tickets: $25 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.
Day of Race Tickets: $30.00 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.

Sunday, September 4:  ARCA Racing Series
Advanced Tickets: $25 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.
Day of Race Tickets: $30.00 Adults; $10 Children 11 & under.

Monday, September 5:  Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge
Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

For more information about the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair, check us out online:
Website:  www.duquoinstatefair.net
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/DuQuoinStateFair
Twitter: www.twitter.com/DQStateFair

