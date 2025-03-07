CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Lady Hawks advanced to the IHSA Class 1A girls basketball state championship game where they’ll take on Pecatonica (31-6).

The game is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

“Super excited to be playing on Saturday,” Carrollton head coach Brian Madson said after the semifinal win. “I’m super proud of these girls and the girls back in the locker room. This team just sticks together, fights for each other, and it’s going to be fun come Saturday.”

The Indians defeated St. Edward (26-12) in the semifinals by a score of 54-41. It was their seventh straight win.

Pecatonica’s starting five consists of three seniors and two freshmen. Senior guard, number 11, Elaina Rager is a key player to look out for. She scored 25 points against St. Edward. Fellow senior guard, number one, Kianna Degner scored 15 points against the Green Wave.

The Hawks, led by 28 points from Lauren Flowers, took down Cissna Park (31-6) by a score of 55-39 on Thursday. Cissna Park went on to beat St. Edward 50-44 in the third-place game played Friday morning.

Pecatonica finished tied for third in Class 1A in the final Associated Press rankings. They were tied with Cissna Park. Abingdon-Avon, who finished second in the rankings, lost to Pecatonica in the super-sectional by a score of 50-35.

Carrollton was unranked to end the regular season.

The Indians were the No. 1 seed out of the Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) Sectional. Carrollton the No. 3 seed in the Raymond (Lincolnwood) Sectional.

Pecatonica enters Saturday’s championship averaging 54.8 points per game of offense.

