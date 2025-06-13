Our Daily Show Interview! Road to the Alton Midwest Nationals July 18th-20th

ALTON - The Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship returns to Alton next month, and organizers couldn’t be more excited.

On July 18–20, 2025, community members can enjoy the second annual powerboat races on the Alton riverfront. Tickets are available now and families are encouraged to come by, check out the local vendors, enjoy the racing and have a great weekend on the river.

“Riverfront Park is an absolutely beautiful facility coupled with the amphitheater right there,” said Tim, one of the organizers. “We want to be able to get the families out there.”

The fun starts on Friday afternoon, July 18, with a test-and-tune session on the river. The racers will begin testing at 2 p.m., and this is completely free to attend and watch from Riverfront Park.

The testing will be followed by a meet-and-greet street party with the racers from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on July 18 at Mac’s Downtown. Kids and fans alike can interact with the boaters, view their equipment, and learn more about the behind-the-scenes of the weekend.

“You’re going to get up close and personal and be able to see their equipment and kind of hang out with them,” Tim explained. “The big thing about the meet-and-greet over at Mac’s Downtown is the fact that you’ll be able to meet the racers, get pictures, get autographs. It’s all about the interaction with the families. Doesn’t cost you a dime. All you’ve got to do is come and enjoy it.”

The races run through Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets are on sale now for $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. VIP tickets cost $125 per day or $200 for the weekend. Discounts for kids’ VIP tickets are available.

General admission tickets include first-come, first-served bleacher seating and free live music at the amphitheater on Saturday afternoon. Tim and Lyndsey with the Alton Parks and Recreation Department are excited to incorporate the amphitheater and Riverfront Park.

“We’re utilizing our beautiful riverfront,” Lyndsey said. “That’s one of our goals, to utilize the amphitheater more.”

Tim added that this year’s setup will be “a little different” from last year, with a vendor fair in the parking lot next to the Argosy Casino. He said each year is a chance to “refine” the event, especially now that Alton has committed to hosting the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship for the next three years.

“I’m just very thankful that the city and the Board of Aldermen saw the insight to the economic impact and what the growth means for the Alton community,” he said. “With that and us being able to get a three-year commitment from them shows stability in the event, so that way we can get year after year commitments from sponsors.”

Tim and Lyndsey thanked the City of Alton, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, the Alton Police Department, the Alton Fire Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and several other entities for their support in bringing the championship to Alton.

They believe it’s going to be another fun weekend on the riverfront. They hope to see many people come out and enjoy the second year of what is quickly becoming a favorite Alton event.

“This is all new and very exciting,” Lyndsey added. “It’s pretty cool. I’m glad it’s coming back for three more years.”

For more information about the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship, including how to purchase tickets, visit the official webpage at the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau website.

