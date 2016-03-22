What is STEM? Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
March 22, 2016 11:30 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - With estimates showing that STEM careers will comprise 20% of the US jobs in the next 10 years, the focus on STEM has become a national one.
Students will build a love for STEM with Robotics at Sylvan! In this fun course, your child will learn how to build and program robots – all while making friends, developing new skills and having a blast with STEM.
Your child will enjoy the: Hands-on projects building and animating LEGO® robots. Creative exercises that develop critical thinking skills and encourage an early love for STEM.
Enjoy the energy of small group teamwork . Unique curriculum that aligns with STEM education.
GET AN EDGE! This program conducted by Sylvan Learning is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by LEGO® Education or the LEGO® Group.
FOR GRADES 2-8, EDGE Build a love for STEM with Robotics at Sylvan! Prices starting at $125!!
