 
EDWARDSVILLE - With estimates showing that STEM careers will comprise 20% of the US jobs in the next 10 years, the focus on STEM has become a national one. 
 
Students will build a love for STEM with Robotics at Sylvan! In this fun course, your child will learn how to build and program robots – all while making friends, developing new skills and having a blast with STEM. 
 
Your child will enjoy the: Hands-on projects building and animating LEGO® robots. Creative exercises that develop critical thinking skills and encourage an early love for STEM.
 
Enjoy the energy of small group teamwork . Unique curriculum that aligns with STEM education. 
 
GET AN EDGE! This program conducted by Sylvan Learning is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by LEGO® Education or the LEGO® Group. 
 
FOR GRADES 2-8, EDGE Build a love for STEM with Robotics at Sylvan! Prices starting at $125!! 
 
 
 

