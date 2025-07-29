RIVERBEND - When should you call 988, and what happens when you do?

Megan Tyler, the founder of Sacred Spaces of CARE, clarified the reasons why an individual might call 988, which is a 24/7 national crisis line. She also recognized the difference between 911 and 988, and she spoke about what a caller might expect when they dial 988.

“988 can really connect you to a plethora or a wide variety of services. It really depends on the situation that you’re in in that moment,” Tyler said. “If there is not a safety threat, then there are some other alternatives that I think would be really good for people to know about and just know what options are available, how to access them, and what to expect when they do call those numbers.”

If an individual is a potential danger to themself or others, Tyler recommends calling 911 right away. But if the individual is not a threat and instead is “in a very unregulated or dysregulated emotional state and they’re needing assistance,” 988 can be a great option to deescalate the crisis without getting law enforcement or EMS involved.

When you call 988, you will be connected to a trained clinician who specializes in mental health and substance use. These clinicians will talk to you to learn more about your situation and what you’re currently experiencing.

“Maybe you just need to be able to speak to someone in those moments that has the clinical understanding of how to help you get regulated and calm down in whatever episode you might be having,” Tyler said. “With 988, you’re getting clinicians who specialize in those mental health disorders and substance use disorders and things. The information you’re going to get should be able to guide you probably much better than some of the other alternatives.”

The 988 clinician might help you connect to different resources. Sometimes, the 988 clinician will send a mobile crisis response team to your location. In Madison County, this mobile crisis response team will likely come through Centerstone, and they will meet you where you’re at and have a conversation with you to assess your risk level.

Article continues after sponsor message

It’s possible the 988 clinician will call 911 if they believe you’re a danger to yourself or others. Tyler acknowledges that some people want to avoid this, but sometimes it’s necessary to secure everyone’s safety.

She noted that you can call 988 even if you aren’t the person in crisis. If you’re trying to support someone in crisis or figure out the next steps, 988 can be a great resource.

“There's no harm in calling 988 as a person who is trying to support someone else, because they have just as many resources for you,” Tyler explained. “You can ask those questions like, ‘This is the situation that I have occurring right now. What do you think that I should do about this? What’s the best method of getting this person some help?’ I’m sure 988 would be willing to have those conversations with an individual as well.”

Tyler pointed out that there are a few other numbers that can help you navigate a mental health challenge. The Illinois Warm Line at 1-866-359-7935 is a great service for people who aren’t in crisis but are looking for mental health support. The Warm Line can connect you to other resources from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If someone is in crisis, you can also call 911 and ask for a crisis intervention team. Over half of Alton Police Department officers are trained as crisis intervention team officers, and all officers have a foundational knowledge of mental health, substance use, deescalation and negotiation. Sometimes, a support specialist like Tyler will come out as well, but she noted that Sacred Spaces of CARE can’t yet offer these services 24/7.

Tyler emphasized that 911 is the best number to call if a person might be a danger to themself or others, but 988 is a great alternative to deescalate a crisis as long as everyone is safe. While the calls will vary based on your needs, the goal is to make sure everyone remains safe and stabilized.

“It’s just so individualized, based on the individuals’ needs, that it’s hard to say this is exactly what will happen when you choose this option,” Tyler said. “But I think just knowing what the options are, what’s available to you, and knowing what to expect based on the options that you choose is the first step.”

For more information about Sacred Spaces of CARE, visit their official website at SacredSpacesOfCARE.org or their official Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: