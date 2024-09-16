ALTON - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average, there is one death by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States with more than 49,000 lives lost in 2022 alone. With so many lives claimed by suicide each year, the focus often shifts to raising awareness. Yet, the pressing question remains: once we're aware, what do we do next?

While suicide awareness may not solely or directly change behavior, it plays a crucial role in the broader efforts to prevent suicide. Awareness campaigns are often the first step in addressing the stigma and misconceptions surrounding mental health and suicide. However, in addition to awareness, there are other actionable steps to take for awareness to be even more effective.

One significant gap I see is the implementation of suicide prevention trainings. A significant amount of money is invested in gatekeeper and community trainings, yet these programs often end up being treated as a one-time event. Across the United States, there are often training opportunities in every day settings such as workplaces, schools, churches, or community groups. These help extend the reach of trained individuals beyond the healthcare field. However, there isn’t enough opportunity for the average person, who doesn’t work in mental healthcare, to know how to engage with those around them who may be struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide. These trainings should include follow-up sessions to keep participants engaged, proficient in their skills, and offer time to talk about how it went when applying them to real-life scenarios. The training is a valuable first step, but if the information isn't actively used, it will eventually fade from memory.

It is critical for those who work in mental healthcare or who have participated in any suicide prevention trainings to take what they know and share it with others. Inform your friends and family about what you learned and encourage them to take the training themselves. This will broaden the base of informed individuals who are equipped to handle potential crises.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once trained, another meaningful action you can take to make suicide prevention more effective is to be attentive to the mental health of those around you and make a deliberate effort to check in on them regularly. Remember, if someone is struggling, they may not reach out to you first. If you are concerned about someone, a good strategy is to let them know you love and care about them and share with them the observations that led you to approach them. Reassure them you are there to support them without judgment.

Hearing someone you care about express issues with suicide or mental health can be scary. The most important thing I want you to remember is that it is not your responsibility to alleviate someone’s depression or suicidal thoughts. However, you can offer them love, care, a listening ear, and be present for them. You don’t have to know exactly what to do, but you can help them find resources and stay connected with them as they seek help. Try not to dismiss their feelings or experiences, even if it makes you uncomfortable. Ignoring the issue doesn’t make it disappear; instead, it can leave the person feeling isolated and alone.

Consider this analogy: if someone were to come to you and tell you they are experiencing symptoms similar to a heart attack, you might not know exactly what to do, but you would ensure they receive medical attention and stay with them until they are cared for. The same goes for mental health, awareness can only take us so far, it is up to us to take that awareness and be deliberate about continuing the conversation. Whether those conversations happen with family, friends neighbors, coworkers, or with strangers at the grocery store, it’s important to share what we know to inform other people about how they can help and support others. I challenge everyone reading this to take it upon themselves to be more aware of the mental health of the people in their lives and to be intentional about checking in on them, make sure they have necessary resources for support, and let them know you care.

Becky Stoll is the Senior Vice President of Crisis Services at Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services. Learn more at Centerstone.org. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal ideations, help is available through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention as well as crisis resources for you or your loved ones. Get connected today by calling or texting 988.