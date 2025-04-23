SPRINGFIELD - At the invitation of the Illinois House Ethics and Elections Committee, the League of Women Voters of Illinois (LWVIL) gave expert testimony at the committee’s subject matter hearing in Springfield on Tuesday, April 22 to explain the potential implications that the federal SAVE Act could have on Illinois elections and ballot access.

LWVIL Vice President for Issues and Advocacy Kathy Cortez testified that, “We believe every citizen should be protected in the right to vote, and that electoral systems should encourage participation and enhance representation for all voters. The League of Women Voters opposes the SAVE Act because, by imposing inequitable economic and administrative requirements, the bill would create unnecessary barriers to voting participation and disenfranchise large numbers of eligible voters.”

The SAVE Act places a burden on women that is not equally placed on men. Because many Illinois women opted to change their names when they married, under this bill women alone must produce evidence of their divorces and remarriages simply so that they can vote.

“We have a serious concern for the negative impact the SAVE Act will have for low- and modest-income citizens,” explained Cortez. “No citizen should have to make the choice between meeting their basic needs and exercising the right to vote. We believe that even one individual losing their ability to vote because they could not afford to comply with the requirements of the SAVE Act is one voter too many.”

The League has a long history of working with the state of Illinois and its 108 election authorities. LWVIL stands ready to utilize its sizable membership to help voters navigate the new registration requirements if and when the SAVE Act becomes law. In a democracy, every voter matters.

Founded in 1919, the League of Women Voters of Illinois is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy and does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates. With over 100 years of experience and more than 800 local and state affiliations, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations. Membership in the League is open to people ages 16 and over. For further information, visit lwvil.org.

