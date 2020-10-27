ST LOUIS - In honor of the 55thanniversary of the completion of the Gateway Arch, WGU Missouri has announced it is offering more than $40,000 in scholarships to working adults who want to advance their careers by furthering their education. The Gateway Arch opened Oct. 28, 1965, as a symbol of the role our region played in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the 19th century. WGU Missouri aims to honor this important legacy through the "Gateway to Your Future” scholarship offering.

Each “Gateway to Your Future” scholarship is valued at up to $2,000 ($500 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms) and will be applied toward WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,500 per six-month term for an undergraduate or graduate degree in information technology, nursing and healthcare, business, and teacher education. Applications are currently being accepted at http://missouri.wgu.edu/gateway through Dec. 31, 2020.

“During the era of westward expansion, many Americans traveled through Missouri with dreams of building better lives for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “We hope this scholarship will inspire those who have dreams of building better lives for themselves by furthering their education to go back to school and complete their degrees.”

To be eligible for the “Gateway to Your Future” scholarship, applicants must be new students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in any of WGU Missouri’s more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the student’s academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study,

current competency, as well as other considerations. The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2020.

To learn more about WGU Missouri and the Gateway to Your Future scholarship, visit http://missouri.wgu.edu/gateway.

