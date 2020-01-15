ST. LOUIS – In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., WGU Missouri has announced it will award up to $75,000 in scholarships to Missourians who dream of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers. The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are being offered to new students enrolling in any of the online, nonprofit university’s more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education or health professions, including nursing.

“As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are inspired by Dr. King’s powerful vision for the future and his endless devotion to fighting the injustices of racial and economic inequality,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “Dr. King worked tirelessly during his lifetime to strive for a more equitable society, and his words and actions continue to challenge us today. In that spirt, we are proud to once again offer the “I Have a Dream” Scholarship in his honor in hopes that those who have always dreamed of furthering their education but have consistently faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward can be inspired to accomplish their goals.”

Each “I Have a Dream” scholarship is valued at up to $3,000 (($750 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms) and will be applied to WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,500 per six-month term. The scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. Applications are currently being accepted at missouri.wgu.edu/dream through April 17, 2020.

For more information about WGU Missouri and the “I Have A Dream” scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

