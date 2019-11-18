WGN newscaster Jackie Bange — Chicago’s beloved award-winning journalist, reporter, and weekend anchor — will be the keynote speaker at the ISBA/IJA Mid-Year Meeting Luncheon at the Joint Meeting of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Illinois Judges Association on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Westin O’Hare, 6100 North River Road, Rosemont. She will speak on “The Law and The Media.”

Ms. Bange is currently the weekend anchor for WGN News at Nine. She joined the WGN-TV News team in August 1993 as a reporter and is one of Chicago’s best-known newscasters. She is a 2020 inductee into the prestigious Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She also holds an Emmy for Best Feature Reporting, and the Peter Lisagor Award for Hard News and In-Depth Reporting.

Active in the Chicago-area community, Ms. Bange serves on the board of the Michael Matters Foundation, an organization created to help those fighting brain cancer, is involved with A Safe Place, a domestic violence prevention organization in Lake County, and works with Elmhurst College’s Mentor Program for students interested in the field of journalism.

Ms. Bange received a post-baccalaureate degree with distinction in Telecommunications from the University of Florida and an undergraduate degree from Florida State University in Management Information Systems. She is married with three children. In her free time, Jackie enjoys skydiving and athletic training. She has completed seven Triathlons.

Article continues after sponsor message

The luncheon is hosted and planned by the IJA. To register for the luncheon, please purchase your ticket at www.ija.org. The ISBA, 30,000 members strong, and the IJA, comprised of 1250 active and retired judges in Illinois, jointly hold a 3-day meeting in December each year.

Two joint IJA/ISBA programs will be presented on Friday morning:

1. “WORK LIFE BALANCE: IS IT POSSIBLE?” will run from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m.

2. “DIVERSITY & INCLUSION: PROFESSIONALISM AT WORK IN THE LAW” will run

from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

To register for these programs, visit https://www.isba.org/jointmeeting/schedule

More like this: