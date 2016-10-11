ALTON - Also known as The Big Z, WBGZ Radio is set to host their inaugural “Riverbend Women's Expo” next month at the new location of Bluff City Grill, 424 East Broadway, in downtown Alton. Attendees twenty-one and older will be able to experience an alternative ladies night out from 5PM-10PM on Friday, November 4th, in which The Big Z, hopes, will offer something for every woman, regardless of her personal interests.

The Riverbend Women's Expo will predominately feature a variety of over thirty vendors, ranging from brick and mortar stores to direct networking sales and home based businesses. Many will feature free samples, cash and carry gifts, as well as offer personal services, such as psychic readings and make overs. Additionally, the night will feature music from Platinum Entertainment DJ services, a photo booth provided by Memorable Moments Photo Booth, a craft station with Party on Broadway, fitness demonstration from Fit Party Studio, fashion show by Lillian Bates By Design, and guest speakers—Dr. Katie Drake Sherer, owner of Dr. Katie's Kitchen and Sherer Chiropractic, Gail Akerman, a local blogger who focuses on living frugally, and Kate Brockman, founder of women's networking group, Nexus.

There will be plenty of door prizes available to win, with each attendee receiving one ticket upon entry. Additional tickets may be purchased, where all proceeds will be benefitting the Oasis Women's Center, Rally For Ron, and the Riverbend CEO Program. For the first two-hundred attendees through the door, WBGZ will be passing out complimentary swag bags, filled with goodies, coupons, business literature, and other promotional items. This is a FREE event.

For businesses who are interested in donating a door prize or getting an insert into the bags, it's not too late! For more information, please contact WBGZ Radio at 618-465-3535.

