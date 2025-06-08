FULTON, Mo. - Westminster College is pleased to announce those students named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance.

The list of 226 students includes 64 freshmen, 51 sophomores, 52 juniors and 59 seniors, including the following local students:

East Alton, Illinois: Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Senior

Saint Louis, Missouri: Eliva Flowers, Freshman

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who excelled academically during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

Dr. Ingrid Ilinca, Vice President, Chief Academic Officer, Provost and Chief Student Retention Officer, recently commended the students for their exemplary academic performance.

"The students named to the Spring 2025 Dean's List have exemplified one of the defining qualities of a Westminster education: academic excellence," Ilinca said. "Their commitment to learning and growth, paired with perseverance and resilience, has led to these outstanding achievements. On behalf of the College, I sincerely congratulate each one of them."

