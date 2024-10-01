FULTON, MO. - Westminster College in Fulton, MO., has announced the induction of Scott Posey, an alumnus in 1974, into its 2024 Blue Jay Hall of Fame. The ceremony occurred on Sept. 20, 2024, coinciding with the college's homecoming weekend and a football game against William Woods University.

Posey, who graduated with a degree in physical education, is recognized for his significant contributions to the athletic community as a coach, mentor, and administrator. He set a record by scoring 56 points in a single basketball game during his senior year and holds the all-time records for most points in a season and most free throws made at the college.

He earned numerous accolades in both baseball and basketball, including selections to several All-District and All-Conference teams.

After completing his education at Westminster, Posey pursued further studies, obtaining two master's degrees. His 35-year career in teaching, coaching, and administration spanned both high school and college levels, leaving a lasting legacy in the sports community. Even after retiring, he continued to coach at Lindenwood University-Belleville and has played organized baseball for many consecutive years, winning five national championships in the Men's Senior Baseball League.

Reflecting on his time at Westminster, Posey stated, “I enjoyed it tremendously. It was a great school.” He noted that the college has evolved from an all-male institution to a co-educational environment since the early 1980s. Posey also mentioned the competitive landscape of college athletics during his time, highlighting the challenges and changes in the rules of the game.

Posey and his wife, Stephanie, remain active in the baseball community, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to the sport. The upcoming Hall of Fame induction celebrates his athletic achievements but also his enduring influence on generations of athletes.

Posey is a Jerseyville graduate and he said he loved his time as a Panthers student-athlete. He was a basketball and baseball standout. He also said he has many close friends from his days as a Jersey athlete.

He said of one of his most memorable games at Westminister was when he scored 56 points in his last contest, which he believes is still a school record.