ALTON - In recognition of Veterans Day and to honor service members for their sacrifice and commitment to our country's future, Western Governors University (WGU) will be offering $75,000 in scholarships to veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their immediate family members who are interested in furthering their education.

The “Military Appreciation Scholarship” is available for those interested in pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in any of the online, nonprofit university’s 60+ programs in IT, business, K-12 education, and health professions, including nursing.

Each “Military Appreciation Scholarship” is valued at up to $2,500 per student and will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The scholarship is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU and qualify as active-duty military personnel, a reservist, a veteran or a military spouse or child. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, and current competency, as well as other considerations.

“WGU is thankful for each and every member of the military– and their supportive families – for their selfless dedication to serving our country,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “One way we're proud to give back to those who give so much is through our Military Appreciation Scholarship. In addition to the military-exclusive scholarship offering, WGU’s degree programs are also approved for VA education benefits under the GI Bill – and because of our low, flat-rate tuition, that means veterans are usually eligible for benefits that make their program effectively tuition-free.”

WGU has been named one of the top Military Friendly® Schools for 11 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine. More than 17,200 WGU students are currently affiliated with the military, approximately 11 percent of the student population. Earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU can help them transition into a rewarding, high-paying civilian position upon graduation.

WGU’s programs are competency-based, providing flexibility and workforce-focused degree programs active-duty military members, veterans, and their families need. Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, competency-based education allows students to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn, rather than basing progress on a number of credit hours. Faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support and individualized instruction. While the university’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their programs, saving them both time and money.

For more information about WGU, the Military Appreciation Scholarship or how the university supports service members and their families, visit wgu.edu/militaryappreciation.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 130,000 students nationwide and has nearly than 250,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 24 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, and CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

